Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vector Group by 283.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 7,092,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after purchasing an additional 525,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $4,049,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Vector Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 270,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 254,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, EVP Richard Lampen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,572.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750 over the last three months. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

