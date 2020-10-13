Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 761 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of QAD worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in QAD by 41.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QAD by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in QAD by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QAD by 15.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QAD by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $940.84 million, a PE ratio of 4,550.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

