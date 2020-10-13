Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,967 Shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 182,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $642.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

