Employers (NYSE:EIG) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Head to Head Analysis

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Employers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 Employers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Employers has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.91%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Employers is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Employers 11.30% 7.12% 2.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Employers $784.80 million 1.20 $157.10 million $3.20 10.02

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Employers beats Lemonade on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers. Employers Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

