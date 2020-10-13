Reviewing Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures N/A N/A -$7.32 million ($0.03) -25.94 Intrepid Potash $220.07 million 0.60 $13.63 million $1.00 9.86

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Standard Ventures. Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Gold Standard Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Standard Ventures and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrepid Potash 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gold Standard Ventures currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 93.91%. Given Gold Standard Ventures’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gold Standard Ventures is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Standard Ventures and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures N/A -1.67% -1.64% Intrepid Potash -6.84% -2.05% -1.52%

Volatility & Risk

Gold Standard Ventures has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Gold Standard Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada. It owns or has an option on the ownership of approximately 29,941 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented mineral lode; and approximately 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights varies from 49.2% to 100%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.