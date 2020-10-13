Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

ARI opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.21%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 221.3% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,062,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 414,072 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $22,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

