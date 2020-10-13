Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.48. Liquidia Technologies has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

