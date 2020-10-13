ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

In other news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $3,575,236.00. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,509,931 shares of company stock worth $21,590,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 397.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 257,186 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,482,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,011,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 2.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

