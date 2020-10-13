LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $61.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.09.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,839 shares of company stock worth $6,158,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 128.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 375,395 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $8,275,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LiveRamp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,514,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 188,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

