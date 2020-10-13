Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $67.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $411,397.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,034.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,675 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

