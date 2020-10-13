Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) vs. Funko (OTCMKTS:FNKO) Critical Contrast

Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Majic Wheels has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Majic Wheels and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00

Funko has a consensus price target of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 65.45%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Profitability

This table compares Majic Wheels and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Majic Wheels and Funko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Funko $795.12 million 0.38 $11.73 million $0.66 9.36

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Majic Wheels.

Summary

Funko beats Majic Wheels on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games. It offers its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, 5 Star, SuperCute, and Pint Size Heroes brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

