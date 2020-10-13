Analysts Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

