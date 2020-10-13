Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

