Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 65.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,765 shares during the period.

NYSE:DAR opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

