Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Addus Homecare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

