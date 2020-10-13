Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Innospec worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Innospec by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Innospec by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at $13,741,822.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

IOSP opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

