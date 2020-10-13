State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $104,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,569 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.