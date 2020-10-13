108,307 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 108,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 144.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NYSE:MXL opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.