Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 542.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 597.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock worth $3,505,367. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

