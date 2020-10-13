State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,479,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY stock opened at $184.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $186.58. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

