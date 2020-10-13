867,733 Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 867,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $393.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.80. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. Equities analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

