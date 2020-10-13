State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 400 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

