State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

