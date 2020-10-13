Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 64,663 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $62,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $273,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.