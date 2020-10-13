State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 63,458 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 152.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,458 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

