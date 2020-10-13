Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $316.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

