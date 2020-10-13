Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,664.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,698.76.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,569.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,528.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,427.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

