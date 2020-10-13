Fmr LLC Acquires 271,356 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,778,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,356 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.39% of Baytex Energy worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Baytex Energy by 153.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Baytex Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

NYSE BTE opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Baytex Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%. The company had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.73.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.