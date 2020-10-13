Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 56.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

