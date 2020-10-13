Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Dover by 634.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Dover by 10.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dover by 27.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 61,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 425.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

NYSE:DOV opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

