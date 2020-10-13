Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.