JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Shares of FROG opened at $76.73 on Monday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $90.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

