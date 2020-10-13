Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,693,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,871 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 463,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 103,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

