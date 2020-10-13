Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 15.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 78.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,677 shares of company stock worth $4,983,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,838.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,811.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,789.08. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.