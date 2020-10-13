Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4,185.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.