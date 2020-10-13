Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

AKAM stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

