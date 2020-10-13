Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 63,770 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,770 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,770,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 489,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

