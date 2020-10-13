Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

JFrog Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America
JFrog Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America
Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cable One Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cable One Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Qorvo Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 680 Shares of Qorvo Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 63,770 Shares of Regions Financial Co.
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 63,770 Shares of Regions Financial Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report