Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.