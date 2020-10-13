Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $446,000 in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $109,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wayfair by 135.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.97.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $1,329,315.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,290.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,427,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,618 shares of company stock valued at $72,219,085 in the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $293.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.18. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.