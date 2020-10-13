Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,698 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 56.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

