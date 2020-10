Analyzing IBEX (IBEX) & Its Competitors

IBEX (NASDAQ: IBEX) is one of 94 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IBEX to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX N/A N/A N/A IBEX Competitors -23.13% -2,012.07% -7.48%

52.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $405.14 million N/A 21.17 IBEX Competitors $1.11 billion -$48.11 million -13.38

IBEX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IBEX. IBEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IBEX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00 IBEX Competitors 843 3094 4297 226 2.46

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 1.35%. Given IBEX’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IBEX beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition. It also provides CLX Signal, a portal for real-time statistics, data, and reports for general users and report analysts; CLX Sense, a workflow and workforce management toolset for call center productivity and agent performance; and CLX Trust, which monitors and prevents internal fraud and security breaches. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

