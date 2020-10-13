Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

