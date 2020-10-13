Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $421,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

