Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 4,098 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock worth $107,323,530. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

PAYC opened at $366.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.38. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $370.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

