Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

