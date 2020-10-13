1,091 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,492 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,668. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $232.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average is $220.63. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.