Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 791.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 75,934 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 283,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

VPL stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

