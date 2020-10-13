2,781 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.