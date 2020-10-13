2,781 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF
2,781 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
2,781 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 625 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 625 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in VF Corp
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in VF Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report