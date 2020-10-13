Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 169.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 118.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,152,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

BATS BBJP opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

