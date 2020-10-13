Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $228.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

